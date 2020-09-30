Passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
Loving mother of Andrew (Amy) and the late Jennifer Irby; dear grandmother of Madelyn and Alexander; caring sister of Terry Kiger (Sheree) and Kathy Tarrant; and daughter of the late George and Luetta Kiger.
Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at A.J. Desmond & Sons, Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Road in Troy, between Big Beaver and Wattles roads.
Memorial tributes are suggested to the Michigan Humane Society or Rexpointe Kennels of Troy.
View the obituary and sign the tribute wall at AJDesmond.com.
