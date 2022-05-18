Roger L. Schultz

Age 74, a longtime resident of Ovid, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022.
Roger was born in St. Johns on Sept. 17, 1947, the son of Carl Frederick Schultz and Gladys Hartman Schultz, and was a graduate of Owosso High School. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served during the end of the Vietnam War. After his time in the Air Force, he earned his journeyman’s tool and die license with Mott Community College and began his career with Olympia Tool in Ovid. He later worked with General Motors in Lansing and Grand Blanc before retiring. Roger proudly served as a volunteer with the Ovid Fire Department and Ovid Ambulance Service for many years and relished the opportunity to serve on the Indianapolis 500 fire crew.
Roger married the love of his life, Karen Carter, Jan. 7, 1967, and were blessed with two children. Roger and Karen made their home in Ovid for many years and enjoyed fellowship with Lowe United Methodist Church, where they were married and celebrated their 25th and 50th wedding anniversaries.
Roger loved building hydroplane boats and racing with his brothers in the Saginaw Bay, bowling, antiquing, woodworking and attending craft shows, where he sold his hand-crafted wind chimes. He was a history buff and enjoyed his role as the family historian and keeper and chronicler of generational family photographs. Family was very important to him and he enjoyed hosting the family reunion through the years and the family’s yearly pilgrimage to Frankenmuth. He will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by Karen, his beloved wife of nearly 55 years on Dec. 21, 2021.
He is survived by his daughter Tammy (Don) Hartman; son Mathew (Maria) Schultz; grandchildren Lynden (Lyle) Perrien, Brett Ehrlich (Lindsay Wildwerding), Darcie Schultz, Gracie Schultz, Laura (Matthew) Closson and Leah Hartman; great-grandchildren Damon and Colt Perrien, and Owen Roger Ehrlich; sister Janet (the late Bill) Good; brothers Gary Lawrence and Allan (Sharon) Lawrence; in-laws Thomas (Karen) Carter Jr., Kitty (Keith) Beard, Claire Carter and Richard (Kelly) Carter; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at McGeehan Funeral Home, Keck-Coleman Chapel, 1500 Waterford Parkway, St. Johns.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Lowe United Methodist Church, 5485 W. Lowe Road in St. Johns, with the Rev. Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Friends may gather on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service.
Memorials may be made in his name to the church.
For further information, call McGeehan Funeral Home, Keck-Coleman Chapel at (989) 224-4422.
