Mary Louise Shafer

Age 91, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village in Owosso. A memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings~Lyons Chapel, 520 West Main Street, Owosso. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time at the funeral home.
Mary was born Oct. 26, 1930, in Owosso, the daughter of George and Florence (Kerby) Euvrard. She attended Lewis and Kerby Elementary schools, later graduating from Owosso High School, class of 1949. Mary was employed at S.S. Kresge store and upon her graduation was employed with Universal Electric for many years.
Mary and John Shafer were united in marriage on June 30, 1956, and together raised their son Timothy who preceded them in death.
Mary was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed making shirts and other clothing for her men. She enjoyed playing the harmonica. She and John took many trips on their Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Mary, along with her friend Janice, enjoyed being hostesses on their husband’s tour buses.
Mary is survived by her sister Nora Banas of Corunna; stepdaughter Jackie (Allen) Long of Union City, Tennessee; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Marge Baker, of Gaylord; special friend Susan Adams; and many special nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John, son Timothy, parents George and Florence Euvrard, and brothers Johnny, Paul, and David.
Memorials are suggested to Oliver Woods Retirement Village where Mary was so tenderly cared for or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
