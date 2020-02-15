Age 86, of Laingsburg, took the hand of her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her faithful and devoted family.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M-52. The Rev. Jerry Walden will celebrate with burial to follow in Laingsburg Cemetery.
The Cook family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel, 203 E. First North St.
Jean was born in Laingsburg July 24, 1933, to Ambrose John and Beulah Irene (Curtis) Powell. She graduated from Laingsburg High School as valedictorian with the class of 1951. She continued her education at John Wesley College, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1976.
On Nov. 6, 1954, she married Leo Eugene Cook, at the Laingsburg Church of the Nazarene, and together they raised four children. Jean spent most her life in education; she was the secretary to the superintendent of Laingsburg Schools, she was a substitute teacher, a teacher’s aide, she was on the board of education, and was on the Lansing Community College Adult Education Council. She worked at the state of Michigan and Sears before retiring from MPES.
Jean was very involved in her church, she was a Sunday school teacher for junior high and elementary children. She was a greeter, missions president, NYPS president and vacation Bible school director. She and Leo enjoyed golf together, being part of their church, and time spent with family. She enjoyed her rock garden and being outdoors.
Jean is survived by her children Larry (Shelley) Cook, Cindy (Jon) Wilson, Dawn (Charles) Thompson and Leonora (Todd) Fruchey; grandchildren Niki Cook, Janet Stead, Kelly Williams, Amanda (Bob) Johnston, Sara (Jonathan) Erdahl, Kyle Warner, Anna Warner, Braden Fruchey and Colen Fruchey; and great-grandchildren Peyton Johnston, Weston Williams, and Liam Erdahl; and siblings Ambrose Powell II, Loretta Streets and Rosalind Hagerty.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband Leo on Nov. 17, 2019; brother Bill and sister Joan.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Cook’s name are suggested to Memorial Hospice, the Laingsburg Educational Advancement Foundation, or the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences to the family may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
