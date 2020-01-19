Age 73, of Lennon, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. The Rev. Duane Lindsey will officiate. Burial will follow to Yerian Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and one hour prior to the service.
Marcia was born Jan. 7, 1947, in Flint, a daughter of Clark and Georgia (Dillon) Kingsbury. On Sept. 11, 1965, she married Richard Harris.
Marcia was a member of the Red Hat Society, Eastern Stars, Lennon Lions Club and the Lennon United Methodist Church.
She was also a founder of the Friends of Doyle Knight and was Lennon’s Citizen of the Year in 2017. She enjoyed bowling, singing, playing piano, sewing, shopping, spending time with her grandchildren, and going to their football games and concerts.
Marcia is survived by her husband, Richard Harris; children Scott (Julie) Harris and Shelly Harris; grandchildren Jason, Jordan and Stefanie; and brothers Bernie (Judy) Kingsbury and Colin (Sherry) Kingsbury.
She was preceded in death by her parents and “son-in-law” Dan Mayher.
Memorial Contributions in Marcia’s name are suggested to Friends of Doyle Knight. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
