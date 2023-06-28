Merle Mead Jr.

Age 72, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Life in Christ Church with Care Pastor Bobbiejo Bruff officiating.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 5:13 pm
Age 72, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Life in Christ Church with Care Pastor Bobbiejo Bruff officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Friday at the church.
Merle was born Jan. 13, 1951, in Owosso, the son of Merle and Betty (Kirby) Mead.
He attended Owosso High School.
Merle loved God and his family, plus his animals, especially his cats and dogs. He loved the outdoors and nature; he enjoyed motorcycles and classic cars.
Merle retired from the City of Seagville after many years of service at the water treatment plant.
Merle is survived by his children Teresa (Doug) Hine, Lisa (Randy) Sober, Trina Bosley, Tracy (Angie) Davis, Mike (Angie) Davis and Aaron (Megan) Mead; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters Pam Walter and Glenda Burnett; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, son Troy Mead, grandson Cody Mead and sister Sandy Luft.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family or Shiawassee Humane Society.
