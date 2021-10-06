Barbara J. Toppi

Age 88, of Oscoda, formerly of Durand, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at The Lodges of Durand.
A memorial visitation to celebrate and honor her life will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 501 N. Saginaw St. in Durand.
Barbara was born March 6, 1933, to Porter Huston and Bonnie Pauline (Ellars) Snow.
She grew up in Durand and married Uno George Toppi in Angola, Indiana, June 2, 1951. He preceded her in death July 14, 2021. Together they celebrated 70 years of marriage during which they raised four children.
She was a secretary for the Grand Trunk Western Railroad for 15 years. She was also co-owner of Scenic Resort for more than 25 years, serving the community of Oscoda.
She was a faithful member of Oscoda Baptist Church and a member of the Oscoda Yacht Club. Barbara enjoyed spending time with family, her precious gifts were her grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cards, dancing, and camping.
Barbara is survived by her children Rodney L. (Ruth M.) Toppi, Richard G. (Carol) Toppi, Becky S. Krahnke and Mark A. (Cissy) Toppi; grandchildren David (Dennise) Toppi, Ryan (Kristi) Toppi, Kristen Krahnke, Emily Toppi, Olivia Toppi, Joe Killips, Kayla Killips and Candi Dumas; great-grandchildren Connor Toppi, Ryker Toppi, Addison Dumas, Damian Rollinger, Kailee Killips and Bailey Hribar; and sister Janet Dallas.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Uno George Toppi; parents Porter and Bonnie Snow; son-in-law Kenneth Krahnke; and siblings Donald, Richard, Bert, Pauline Flynn, Margaret Lacker, Betty King and Lois Flynn.
Memorials honoring Barbara are suggested to The Medical Team Hospice at themedicalteam.com or to The Lodges of Durand.
Online condolences may be offered at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
