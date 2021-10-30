David L. Strong

Age 72, of Clio, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the O’Guinn Family Funeral Home in Clio. Brother Rick Marcus will officiate. Burial will follow at Flint Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from noon until the service Wednesday.
David was born June 26, 1949, in Flint to Lyle and Helen (Eichorn) Strong. He graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1967 and attended Central Michigan University, where he met his lifelong partner Pamela Price.
David and Pamela married Oct. 25, 1968.
He retired from General Motors with 38 years of service in skilled trades at several GM plants. He was a member of the former First Baptist Church of Clio, which is now City Church. David was a dedicated husband and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed bowling and golf. Composing, playing and recording music was his passion. His main instruments were piano, keyboards, trumpet and guitar.
Surviving are his wife, Pamela; sons Brad (Elena) Strong, of Friendswood, Texas, Brandon Strong, of Clio, and Barry Strong, of Clio; grandchildren Ashley, Madisyn, Evan, Alexander and Ashtian; brothers Dr. Douglas Fay (Mary Jo) Strong, M.D., of Owosso, and Duane (Angela) Strong, of Charlotte, North Carolina; and brother-in-law John (Sheila) Price, of Genesee.
Please sign our guest book or share an online condolence with the family atoguinnfh.com.
