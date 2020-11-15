Age 58, passed after a short battle with cancer Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Hospice House of Mid -Michigan in Lansing.
Mary Jean was surrounded by a family who loved her and she will be missed dearly. She was born July 30, 1962, in Owosso, the daughter of John and Mary (LaBeff) Barker.
Mary Jean is survived by her husband Dean Rose; children Katie (Chris) Smith, Dean Rose, Shelley Caverley, Roger (Alysia) Rose, Mike Rose (Rachael Denslow) and Eric Rose; sister Diane Barker (Dawn Mead); and many grandchildren, including Mystie and Abby; and several nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and her oldest sister Roseanne (Barker) Peterson.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1981, and attended Owosso Baptist Church. She met Dean Rose while working at Michigan State University. They married Sept. 28, 2012.
Mary Jean had a love for all animals, a passion for helping others and the joy of being outdoors. She was raised on a family dairy farm in Henderson. She knew the value of hard work and the importance of a close and loving family. She spent her days enjoying the fresh air, sunshine, and playing with the calves. She especially enjoyed the time spent with her daughter and granddaughters at the county fair and participating in 4-H events. She enjoyed crafts to include blanket making and quilting.
Mary Jean retired from Michigan State University after 25 years of service Jan. 17, 2015. While at MSU, Mary Jean worked in eesidential and hospitality services. She always enjoyed working with college students and her fellow employees. Mary Jean will be remembered by her loved ones for her giving spirit and willingness to help anyone in need.
Private family funeral services will take place Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso with the Rev. Tim Whalen officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
For all attending, please note that face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to go to the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
