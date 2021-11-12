Age 63, of Byron, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 W. Silver Lake Road. Interment will follow at Fremont Cemetery in Shiawassee Township.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. for family, and 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17. Those who wish, may make contributions to the Cheryl D. Hogan Memorial Fund.
Cheryl was born Jan. 10, 1958, in Flint, the daughter of Henry and Marilyn (Hetherington) Bastian. She and her husband Francis Patrick were married May 5, 1989. They have two children, Lawrence and Eden.
Cheryl was a graduate of Mott Community College and worked for many years as a bio-med technician. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and her beloved dogs, Sandy and Yana. Cheryl’s natural talent for all things electrical earned her the nickname of “Sparky.” She will always be remembered for her infectious laugh and wonderful sense of humor.
Surviving are her husband Francis “Pat,” son Lawrence (Taylor), of Lennon, daughter Eden (Emily) Hertz, of Texas, and their two children, brother Donald Bastian, of Lansing, and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Keith.
