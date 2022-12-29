Kathleen ‘Toot’ Ann Boerschinger

Age 68, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at home.
Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Bill Moull officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Kathleen was born Sept. 11, 1954 in Holly, the daughter of Robert and Ethel (Parks) Smith.
Kathleen enjoyed watching movies, doing crafts, working on flower arrangements, shopping and spending time with family and friends. During her younger years she played in multiple pool leagues in the Shiawassee County area.
Kathleen will always have a special place in her heart for her dog Max.
She married Detlef “Doug” Boerschinger in Warren, on Sept. 27, 1997. He later predeceased her on April 4. 2020
Kathleen was a natural caregiver to those she loved and cared for. She will be remembered for her caring and loving heart.
Kathleen is survived by her children Tonya (John Jr.) Yerian, Toya (Todd) Andrews, Amanda Goad (Miranda Floate) and Kenny (Nicole) Goad II; grandson Casey Goad (Nicole Hazlewood); several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother Ethel (Don) Smith; siblings Jeff (Linda) Bowen, Debra Bowen, Greg Bowen, Randy Bowen and Stephanie Hart; special friend Betty Clark; along with several other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband; father Robert Tate; brothers Richard (Sue) Tate and Brad Bowen; grandson Benjamin Dick; and father of her children Kenny Goad.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
