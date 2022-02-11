Rose Anne Johnson

Age 85, of Lennon, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel, 501 N. Saginaw St., Durand. The Rev. John P. Nyhof, Jr. will officiate.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to the service Saturday.
Rose was born Oct. 24, 1936, in Huntington, West Virginia to Charles M. and Lillian E. (McCoy) Locke. She grew up in both West Virginia and southern Ohio. She married Norman Leroy Johnson on Aug. 5, 1959, at the First Congregational Church in Durand. Together they settled in Durand to raise their children. She was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church in Durand. Rose went back to school later in life and received her degree in accounting from Mott Community College, in which she served her community as a tax consultant. She and Norman moved to Lennon to enjoy their retirement years. Together they spent much of their time volunteering at the church where she was very active in the Clothes Closet and Loaves and Fishes. Her family members will remember their childhood filled with Polka music bellowing out of their home as friends and family gathered together.
Rose is survived by her children L. Cathy (Kevin) Kitchenhoff, Norman Scott (Kim) Johnson, Becky (Bill) Lamrouex and Amy (David) Robinson; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and her three kitty’s.
She was preceded in death by her husband Norman in 2021; daughter Vicky Cain; parents Charles and Lillian Locke; father and mother-in-law Archie and Frances Johnson; and sister Brenda Elliott.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the compassionate staff of Residential Hospice.
Memorials are suggested to Faith Baptist Church of Durand, 520 Kent St., Durand, MI 48429.
Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
