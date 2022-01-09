Gary Kenneth Purdy

Age 80, of Ovid, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Owosso Memorial Healthcare.
Gary was born May 7, 1941, in Byron, the son of Kenneth and Emma Purdy.
He grew up in Durand and graduated from Durand High School. He loved attending auctions and earned his auctioneering certificate from Missouri Auction School. Gary worked for 28 years at Glaser’s Lumber Yard.
Family was important to him, and he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and cousin. Gary will be remembered as being loyal, hard-working and supportive.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Clyde and Emma (Teichman) Purdy, and brothers Carl Purdy and Ted Purdy.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Katherine B. Purdy; children Carmen Coy (Malinda) Purdy, Karen Marie Purdy, Lee Homer Purdy and Sharon Diane Bouhaja; grandchildren Adam Kenneth Purdy, Benaissa Bouhaja and Madeleine Bouhaja; brothers Verne (Nancy) Purdy and Thomas (Terry) Purdy; and sister-in-law Carol Purdy.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. July 9, at the Ovid VFW Hall, 218 S. Main St.
Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church St./P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. (517) 878-6600.
