Robert ‘Bud’ Osborn Churchill

Age 59, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday, Sept. 24, at the funeral home.
Robert was born May 2, 1962, in Chula Vista, California, the son of Wendall Eugene Churchill and Julia Ann (Campbell) Aylsworth.
His family moved to Owosso in 1966; he attended Owosso schools.
Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing. He found joy in doing God’s work, by feeding people down at the tracks. Most of all, Robert loved spending time with his family.
Robert worked as a cook and in construction.
Robert is survived by mother Julia Alysworth; sister Mary (Mark) Merkel; brothers Richard Hernandez and Richard Jenning; daughter Patricia “Patti” Churchill; sons Robert “Bobby” Churchill (Marie Ferris) and Chaz K. Churchill; daughter Krystal Rose Churchill-Lab; grandkids Brittany Gifford, Tasia Churchill, Skylar Churchill, Peyton Churchill and Athena Brown; great-granddaughter Brynleigh; and many stepbrothers and sisters and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father Wendall Eugene Churchill, stepmother Onalee Churchill, of Ovid, sister Carla Jean Wiedman, and nephew Jack Whiteherse, of Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.