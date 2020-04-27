Age 81, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
A private graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at Flint Memorial Park. Those who cannot attend the service can watch it live on Nelson-House Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
James was born Oct. 11, 1938, in Saginaw, the son of William and Gladys (Hare) Near.
He was a graduate of Arthur Hill Trade with the class of 1956.
James was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, Shiawassee Council on Aging and Teamsters.
He married Gail Carol (Steele) Borowiak Oct. 6, 1984.
James was a retired truck driver with 26 years of service.
Jim (Papa) is survived by his wife Gail; daughter Wendy (Jenny) Near; stepchildren Vicki (Chris) Spring, Rick Borowiak and Mark Borowiak; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister Ardith Lynch; brother William (Ann) Johnson; sister Twila Lake; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
James was preceded in death by his daughter Cathy Near, stepson Kevin Borowiak, sister Gwen Smith, father William Near, and parents Gladys and Otto Johnson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Calvary Baptist Church or charity of donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
