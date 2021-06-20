Age 61, of Owosso, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with The Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Easton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Marcia was the daughter of Peter P. and Mickie C. (Back) Thiede, born in Owosso on June 23, 1959.
Marcia graduated from Owosso High School and Baker College with a degree in the medical secretarial program. Throughout her career she worked for the Chamber of Commerce and as a medical transcriptionist at Memorial Healthcare and for several private practices. For the past ten years she worked for Dr. Steve Lewin as his medical transcriptionist.
She really enjoyed and had a special knack for interior design; she was very artistic and creative especially with paintings and flowers, loved the beach, vacationing in Elberta and the Florida Keys. She loved shopping for items for her home, watching her son sing in a band, and attending all sporting events and activities that her sons participated in.
Marcia was a great sister, friend, mother, and grandmother. She volunteered, organized several fundraisers, and was the board secretary for the Conservation Club for many years. She had a great sense of humor and was always fun to be around. She was always there to help someone when they needed something, whether it was preparing food for someone in need, shopping for them, or just to provide comfort by her presence.
Many people have commented that she was just like her mother in that she knew everyone, was the life of the party, always thinking of different pranks and ideas to just have fun and enjoy life to the fullest. Anyone that spent time around Marcia knew they were valued and important to her. She always gave great advice and had a way of turning a difficult situation into a positive one.
She is survived by her sons Thomas Stickel (Olivia Busby) and John Stickel; grandson Henry Thomas Stickel; siblings Theresa Thiede, Peter Thiede Jr. (Jadel), Sheila Lacina (Daniel), and Matthew Thiede (Betsy); and beloved dogs Papi and Ally.
In lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the family to pay for funeral and unexpected expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
