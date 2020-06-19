John Michael Schultz

Age 73, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Sparrow Health Systems.
Funeral Services will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Karl Manke officiating. A private family burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, June 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
John was born March 3, 1947, in Owosso, the son of John and Mildred (Davis) Schultz.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1965, and attended Baker College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, marketing and general management.
John proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a member of the American Legion. He was a Vietnam veteran and serviced radar installations in southeast Asia and Area 51.
John loved hunting and fishing. He looked forward to traveling and had visited most of the 50 states through the years. John and Karla volunteered with the Shiawassee County Humane Society and many cat organizations.
He married Karla Kae Mead at Duplain Church of Christ in St. Johns on May 16, 1975.
John spent his years working for Midland Ross in production and then the Social Security Administration.
John is survived by his wife Karla; brother Keith (Colleen) Schultz; sister Dawn VanStrate, and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Pet Rescue, Dalis to the Rescue, 303 Valley Ave., Alma, MI, 48801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
