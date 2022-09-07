Steven Fortinberry

Age 60, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, surrounded by family.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Todd Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. today, Sept. 7, at the funeral home and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
Steven was born April 2, 1962, in Flint, the son of Leland and Frances (O’Toole) Fortinberry.
He graduated from Mt. Morris High School the class of 1980.
Steven was an avid outdoorsman and University of Michigan fan. He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting and spending time at his cabin in Grayling. Steven loved his kids beyond measure, he made sure to be at every band or sporting event, no matter what. He was their biggest fan and was so proud to be their dad.
He married the love of his life Heidi Fortinberry in Bancroft on July 20, 2014.
Steven did bridge demolition for several years before retiring from the laborers union in 2016.
Steven is survived by his wife Heidi Fortinberry; children Sydne Owens, Jordan Ownes and Kaylee Owens; mother and father-in-law Joseph and Lynda Krapohl; sister Kathy Fortinberry; brother Daryl Fortinberry; sister-in-law Heather (Chris) McInerney; brother-in-law Jeremy Krapohl; nephews Alex Fortinberry, Brendan (Alayna) McInerney and Robert (Emily) McInerney; niece Jessica (Chad) Tubbs; along with several other family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Frances and Leland Fortinberry.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
