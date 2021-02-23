James B. Starr

Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Acension-Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc.
Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at Nelson House Funeral Home with the Rev. Deb Grazier officiating.
The family will receive guests from 2 p.m. until the services start at 4 p.m. In honor of Jim, the family is requesting that all guests wear masks.
Jim, as he like to be called, was born Aug. 8, 1943, in Saginaw, the son of Bruce and Beatrice (Easlick) Starr.
He acquired his GED while proudly serving three years in the U.S. Army, serving one year in Korea.
He married Bethany K. Cullen in Flint July 9, 1962, when they were both 18. At 21 they had Amy Michele and 17 years later welcomed Amber Ellise into the world. They were married for 58 years.
Jim worked 10 years for the Flint Board of Education and later retired from General Motors after working almost 20 years as a stationary engineer.
Jim was a spiritual man that believed in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He enjoyed the outdoors. Shooting, hunting and fishing were some of his favorite past times. He loved the music of Stevie Ray Vaughan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his wife Bethany; daughters Amy Starr and Amber Starr; sisters Lorraine Wright and Janet Fanger; and nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Bruce L. Starr and Beatrice Gerger (Easlick-Starr), a premature infant son, and beloved pet cat Todd.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions are suggested to the Special Olympics, Salvation Army and local veterans charity.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
