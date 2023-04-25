Mary Ann Gilbert

Age 93, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Nelson-House Funeral Homes, Owosso Chapel; a rosary will be held at 7 p.m.
Mary Ann was born on April 30, 1929, in Lansing, the oldest child of Roman and Cecil (Bond) Stump. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1947. As a young teenage girl, Mary Ann worked at a local dry cleaner in Lansing. After graduation, she worked for the State of Michigan in its licensing bureau. Mary Ann met her husband, Charles “Chuck” Gilbert, of 67 years, at a dance held at the Lansing Armory. They married in 1948 and at the end of 1950, she gave birth to her son, KC. In the next 10 years four other children were born, Bill, Kathy, Susie and Kayan. Mary Ann quit working and stayed home to raise her family.
In 1965, Chuck and Mary Ann decided to change their future. Chuck sold his share of a Texaco service station to his partner, and with Mary Ann, they moved the family to Owosso and purchased the Western Auto Store. Mary Ann was an integral part of the company and, with her husband, saw the store expand with increased sales growth until their retirement in 1993.
Mary Ann loved to be with her family and friends. She was an avid golfer and an astute card player. She loved playing bridge and, in later years, Canasta. Her golf friends and the outings they had were among her fondest memories.
In later years, she would recall how enjoyable her life was. She was lucky to have had her Lansing friends who were lifelong, as well as being welcomed by her Owosso friends. She enjoyed being part of a kitchen crew at the Knights of Columbus and working with friends like Pat Vogl, Barb Biergans and Helen Waldie. Traveling with her husband, Chuck, and especially enjoying their Florida home at Lily Lake, brought Mary Ann great satisfaction and joy. They would escape the cold weather and return in late April—just in time for the golf leagues to start. Mary Ann and Chuck kept their home in Owosso and looked forward to “helping out their sons at Gilbert’s Hardware.” In those instances, you could hear Mary Ann telling Chuck the right way to check in the freight or stock the shelves!
She is survived by her four children KC Gilbert, William (Debra) Gilbert, Susan (Eric) Johnson and Kayan (Scott) Poyer; son-in-law Ernie (Carrie) Wilson; brothers Daniel Stump and John Stump; grandchildren T.J. Gross (Sara), Chloe Gilbert, Claire Gilbert, Cate Gilbert, Dylan Wilson (Haley), Erica Kelly (Monte), Meagan Laird (Tom), Alli Johnson, Evan Johnson, Mitchell Poyer (Samantha) and Alyssa Poyer; and nine great-grandchildren.
Mary Ann was predeceased by her husband, Chuck Gilbert; daughter, Kathy Gilbert; daughter-in-law, Diane Lueck Gilbert (KC); sister, Helen (Mike) Iansiti; brother-in-law, George Gardner; sister-in-law, June Gardner; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Poyer.
Mary Ann’s family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Oliver Woods for their caring support over the 7½ years she lived there. The Hospice nurses from Corso Care provided excellent kindness and care.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church.
