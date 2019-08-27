Age 74, of Big Bend, Wisconsin, formerly of Owosso, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Wisconsin.
A memorial will take place from 11 to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Private interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Georgia was the daughter of Gaylord and Barbara (Keyes) Washburn born in Owosso on March 10, 1945.
Georgia graduated from Owosso High School in 1963 and married Peter Koterba in June 1978 in Owosso.
Georgia lived in Owosso until 1978 and then moved to Caledonia Township. In July 1985 she and her family moved to Vernon Township, Waukesha County, Wisconsin, near the village of Big Bend. She was a member of TOPS, Red Hats and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Georgia is survived by her husband Peter; son Christopher (Jessie) Koterba of Milwaukee; sister Ruth Ann Swartz of Marion, Michigan; her favorite sisters-in-law Kathy Washburn and Audrey Koterba; many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Joyce Washburn, Marlene Flanner, Gerald Washburn and Richard Washburn.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Legion Auxiliary Post 375, specify for Zablocki VA Medical Center veterans. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.