Kurt Anthony Ketchum

Age 52, of Chesaning, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at home.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Showboat Park’s main pavilion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Age 52, of Chesaning, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at home.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Showboat Park’s main pavilion.
Kurt was born on June 4, 1970, the youngest son of five siblings born to Gordon “Stanley” and Loretta (Blazo) Ketchum. He graduated from Chesaning High School. Kurt worked for Lear in Elsie for many years until they closed. He then worked for Hehr Manufacturing and Lippert Components. At work, Kurt was known for breaking into random songs and serenading his coworkers.
During his life, Kurt enjoyed playing euchre, flying his drone, riding his scooter and singing karaoke. He was an avid Star Trek fan, he loved cats and he always looked forward to hanging out with his friends.
Kurt is survived by siblings Karen (George) Kreger, Carlene Ketchum (Nancy Beckman), Keith (Margaret) Ketchum and Gordon Ketchum (Dan Taylor); nephews Albert and Cody; nieces Kaitlyn and Katrina Kreger (Rodney); and special friend Amy Mellentine.
He is predeceased by his parents and grandparents.
Online condolences may be made at mcgeehanfh.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.