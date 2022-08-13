Frederick James “Jim” Alchin

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home surrounded by the love of his family.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Denis Spitzley officiating. A private burial will be held at St. Paul Cemetery.
Family and friends welcome attendance at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Sunday 4-8 p.m. with a Rosary being prayed at 7.
Jim was born on March 21, 1943, son of the late Frederick and Emily (Porter) Alchin of Owosso. He married his high school sweetheart, Janice Alchin on April 28, 1962. They enjoyed a beautiful 60 years of marriage together.
They had three children, Todd (Lori), Troy (Jamie) and Casie (Kevin) Fry.
Jim spent 43 years working as a journeyman die maker for General Motors.
A dedicated grandfather, he never missed his grandchildren’s adventures, including many sporting events, hunting trips and family vacations.
Jim enjoyed = vacations in Port Aransas, Texas where he played dominoes, walked the beach and enjoyed life, but his favorite getaway was his cottage on Blue Gill Island on Lobdell Lake ,where he was also involved with the board proudly volunteering for 13 years.
Jim loved so many things in life, but his he especially loved spending time with his family. He had a strong Catholic faith and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus.
Jim is survived by his wife; his children; his grandchildren, Demi Fry, Courtney Fry, Hunter Alchin, Walker Alchin, Skyler Alchin, Avery Alchin,Amanda Wills, Devin Dixon, Meghan Boyer, and Erin Boyer; his brother, Clyde (Linda) Christmas; and many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Brody Fry, and his sister, Sylvia Bird.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brody Fry Memorial Scholarship Fund via Lenawee Community Foundation, which was very special to Jim.
