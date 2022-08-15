Terry F. Burlingame Sr.

Age 78, of Durand, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at his home after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease related to Agent Orange.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Durand.
Age 78, of Durand, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at his home after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease related to Agent Orange.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Durand.
Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the service. Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Terry Frederick Burlingame was born Sept. 8, 1943, in Fenton, a son of Carl and Freda (Sturgis) Burlingame. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, with the 2nd and 22nd Recon in the 25th Division. He was wounded by mortar shrapnel in the back four days before he returned home. He earned the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Vietnam service ribbon, Campaign ribbon and Unit Citation ribbon, along with the Infantryman’s badge. On Jan. 18, 1964, Terry married Rose Balish. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, University of Michigain sports, spending time with his grandchildren and going to their sporting events. In 1999, Terry retired from General Motors after 38 years.
Terry is survived by wife Rose Burlingame; children Terry (Tina) Burlingame Jr., Jamie (Sherry) Burlingame and Jeremy (Maegan) Burlingame; and grandchildren Tyler (Sara), Travis, Caleb, Caitlynn, Bella Rose and Drew Burlingame.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents and brother-in-law Ken Allen.
The family would like to send a special thanks to hospice nurse, Terri Hawke and caregiver from Visiting Angels, Tammy Randall. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
