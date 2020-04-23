Age 50, of Burleson, Texas, formerly of Owosso, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial service to honor Kevin will take place at a later date.
Kevin was born Aug. 3, 1969, in Owosso, the son of John and Beverly (Woolsey) Yerian Sr.
He was an Owosso High School graduate, class of 1987, and proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
Kevin enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing and having cookouts. Most of all, he loved having fun with his family and friends.
He was employed with Fessler & Bowman as superintendent more than 20 years and started as a cement finisher and floor foreman.
Kevin is survived by his children Seth Yerian and Lily Yerian; father John (Jan) Yerian Sr.; brothers John Yerian Jr., Nate Yerian, Jeremiah Yerian and Pete Yerian; sister Angela Yerian; aunt Barb Shaydik; nieces Miranda, Alexis and Holly; many other loving family members and friends.
A special thank you to Kevin’s loving niece, Miranda Yerian, who dropped her life to care 24/7 for him in the last months and days of his life.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.