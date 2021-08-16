Robert R. ‘Captain Bob’ Rhode

Age 85, of Chesaning passed away, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at his residence.
Bob was born Feb. 22, 1936, in Detroit to Richard and Dorothy (Esch) Rhode. He grew up in Remus and was a resident of Chesaning since 1963. He married his college sweetheart, Claudia Lomerson on Aug. 9, 1958, in Royal Oak. Bob was a teacher and coach for six years in Remus, then came to Chesaning where he retired from Chesaning Union Schools in 1993 with more than 30 years of service. He was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church and Lewiston United Congregational Church of Christ.
Along with the many civic organizations he participated in and the awards he received, he was a teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant superintendent and then superintendent for 17 years. Bob was happy to serve his community as captain of the Showboat for 37 years. Bob owned and operated Rhode’s Strawberry and Raspberry Farm that brought him much joy. He enjoyed providing jobs for kids, giving them spending money and teaching them how to work.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years Claudia; daughters Jill Rhode, of East Lansing, Joanne Rhode, of Mt. Pleasant, Jane (Jeff) Trimper, of Stanton; and Sally (Bill) Carroll, of Williamston; grandchildren Max Trimper, Mark Carroll, Sam Trimper, Grace Carroll and Jackson Carroll; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He was also preceded in death by granddaughter Maddie Trimper in 2005 and a sister Joyce Baumann in 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Chesaning. The Revs. Janine Plum and Dave Engel will officiate.
Visitation will be at the church from noon until time of service.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Pediatric Leukodystrophy Research Fund, Joanne Kurtzberg, M.D., director, at the Marcus Center for Cellular Cures at Duke University, PBMT Program, 2400 Pratt Street, Room 9026 Durham, N.C., 27705.
You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
