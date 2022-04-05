Beverly Ann Nover

Age 91, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Pleasant View.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Beverly was born on Feb. 10, 1931 in Owosso, the daughter of Raymond and Jessie (Murty) Hartley.
She attended St. Paul Catholic School and graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1948. Many of her classmates became lifelong girlfriends. They’d spend their time shopping, double-dating, going on fun trips and playing bridge together.
She married the love of her life, Nathan Nover, on Oct. 22, 1949. They would have been married 72 years.
Beverly worked at General Telephone Company and later ran the Secretary of State Office for many years. She was a proud member of both the Altar Society and the Nocturnal Adoration Society.
Most of all, Beverly loved spending time with her family. She took pride in hosting beautiful family holiday feasts, from ornate table-settings to decadent desserts. Her famous “wacky cake” and mouth-watering apple crisp were out-of-this-world. And anyone who set foot in her kitchen was offered a classic Coca-Cola and whatever homemade baked goods this sweetheart with a sweet tooth had on hand.
Her grandchildren and their friends knew her as a local fashion icon, and you could always count on Nana to share a genuine compliment or put a positive spin on something that wouldn’t be so bright without her kind words.
Beverly is survived by her daughters Rita (William) Brothers and Sue (Art) VanWagoner; sons Marc (Elizabeth) Nover, Scott (Kelly) Nover and Brian (Dawn) Nover; grandchildren Michael Jensen, Melissa Meyers, Sara (Brendan Garland) VanWagoner, Kelsey Nover, Grant Nover, Drake Nover, Todd Mathews, Timothy Nover, Nicholas Nover and Tialha Nover; great-grandchildren Makayla Meyers, Savanna Jensen, Hunter Clark, Sarina Nover, Nicson Nover and Eidren Nover; and brothers Edmund Hartley and Larry Hartley.
She was predeceased by her husband Nathan Nover; grandsons Paul VanWagoner, Mickey Jensen and Craig Meyers; parents Raymond and Jessie (Murty) Hartley; sisters Rita Little, Margaret Winters, Juanita Crandall and Mary Hartley; and brothers Robert Hartley, Raymon Hartley and Chris Hartley.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Juvenile Diabetes Association or donor’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.