Randy Steven Beach

Age 66, formally of Ovid, passed away suddenly in a tragic accident Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Kentucky where he was residing.
A celebration of life service will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Bates Scout Park, 900 N. West St., Laingsburg.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$19.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$55.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$104.00
|for 182 days
|One Year
|$197.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$54.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$118.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Age 66, formally of Ovid, passed away suddenly in a tragic accident Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Kentucky where he was residing.
A celebration of life service will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Bates Scout Park, 900 N. West St., Laingsburg.
He was born Oct. 5, 1956, in Howell, to the late Merrill Max Beach and Florence Virginia Beach (Franklin).
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he worked as a long-haul truck driver most of his life while residing primarily in Laingsburg and Ovid. After retiring for medical reasons, Randy enjoyed woodworking, fishing, NASCAR races and spending time with family and friends at campgrounds.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Darrell Beach, sister Wendy Redinger, niece Regina Dedic and nephew Richard Beach.
Survivors include son James M. Beach, of Ovid; daughter Jessica M. Stierwalt and her husband, Zack, of Florida; grandchildren Matt Hafey, Elyott Hafey, Victoria Hafey and Taylor Stierwalt; siblings Sandy Pierce, Gary Beach, Wayne Beach and his wife Sam, Mark Beach and his wife Monique and Donald (Denise) Beach; and many nieces and nephews.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.