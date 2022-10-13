Albert Shepard Jr.

Age 92, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Grace Bible with the Rev. Tim Balogh officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Age 92, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Grace Bible with the Rev. Tim Balogh officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 13, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. There will be a fireman’s memorial at 7 p.m.
Albert was born Feb. 7, 1930, in Diamondale, the son of Albert and Beatrice (Ostrander) Shepard.
He graduated from Owosso High School and attended Auctioneer School, and served in the National Guard from 1948 to 1951.
Albert loved talking to people and enjoyed flying his plane. He had a love for sports and looked forward to attending many years of March high school basketball tournaments in Lansing.
He married Joyce Waterbury in Diamondale on Sept. 17, 1950; she predeceased him.
Through the years, Albert was owner and operator of Shepard Moving Company and worked as a fireman and auctioneer.
Albert is survived by children Jane (John) Schlaack of Perry, Roger (Rose) Shepard of Owosso, Karen (Brian) Rathbun, Lorri (Michel) Desruisseaux of Mesa, Arizona, Dennis (Jan) Shepard and Shari (Greg) Self of Bay City; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; sister Thelma (Larry) Glick of Perry; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his son Albert Allan Shepard; brothers Donald, Kenneth and Dewayne Shepard; and sister Barbara Warren.
Memorial contributions are suggested to hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.