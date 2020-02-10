Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, and 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary at 7 p.m. and a Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree chalice service to follow.
Leo was born May 10, 1943, in Kalamazoo, the son of Lawrence W. and Helen I. (Hayhoe) Unterbrink.
He graduated from Ovid High School with the class of 1961 and proudly served in the U.S. Army. Leo was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus as a Fourth Degree knight, and Corunna VFW, with which he was active with the fish frys and the honor guard.
He married Judith Dwyer at St. Paul Catholic Church Sept. 27, 1969; she predeceased him Aug. 17, 2015.
Leo retired from Pepsi in Flint and Howell after 30 years of service in the warehouse, as a driver and route salesman.
He is survived by his children Matthew (Alanna) Unterbrink, Amy (Jason) Hartman and Michael (Carrie) Unterbrink; grandchildren Tyler, Addison, Jacob, Derek and Dustin; brother Paul (Marsha) Unterbrink; other loving friends and family.
Leo was predeceased by his wife Judy, parents Lawrence and Helen, and sisters Irene Smith and Margaret White.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee County Humane Society.
