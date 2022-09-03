Marian Irene Kurncz

Age 89, of St. Johns, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Smith Family Funeral Homes — Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, with the Rev. Michael Williams presiding. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.