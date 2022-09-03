Marian Irene Kurncz

Age 89, of St. Johns, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Smith Family Funeral Homes — Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, with the Rev. Michael Williams presiding. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, with the family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Marian was born in Maple Grove, Michigan, on Dec. 22, 1932, the daughter of Julius and Loretta (Eickholt) Andres. She graduated from St. Michael’s High School, Maple Grove, with the class of 1951. On Aug. 8, 1953, she married Peter Kurncz at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in New Lothrop. They were blessed with 57 years of marriage, prior to Peter’s passing on Jan. 9, 2011.
Marian was the matriarch of the Kurncz family and was the backbone of Kurncz Dairy Farm. She was a leader in the 4-H Program in Clinton County. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns and sang in the church choir for many years. She served on the board of St. Johns Public Schools. Peter and Marian were also the Grand Marshalls of the St. Johns Mint Festival.
She is survived by her children Ann and Dan Connelly of Birmingham, Gloria and Gary Barker of Gross Point Farms, Michelle and Kevin Kent of Sanford and Pete and Sandy Kurncz of St. Johns; eleven grandchildren Miranda and Angel Garcia, Peter and Stacey Kurncz, Courtney Kurncz, Sean and Carolin Connelly, Ashley and Bryan Freeman, Collin Connelly, Robert and Alex Barker, Michael and Tori Barker, Noah Kent, Karley Kent and Makayla Kent. She is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren Bianca, Grant, Grady, Eva, Brody, Kooper, Miles, Quincy, Gavin, Addyson, Riley, Shayne, and Brayden; one sister Agnes May; and one brother Bernie Andres.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; great-grandson Peter Kurncz IV; and two sisters Milly Andres and Dorothy Koan.
Memorials may be made to Peter’s Sunny Day Foundation, 1315 Harvest Moon Way, St. Johns, Michigan 48879, or you can donate on line at: peterssunnyday.com.
