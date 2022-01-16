Timothy John Andrews

Age 58, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
Private graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Tim was born Oct. 29, 1963 in Worcester, Massachusetts, the son of Wayne and Lela (Stoddard) Andrews. He was happily married to Leanna Jencks for 28 years, with whom he had four children. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy for four years.
Tim was employed through the years as a truck driver, but in his spare time enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering and tending to his vegetable gardens.
He is survived by his wife Leanna; children Rebekah, Trevor, Kathrine (Tyler Olivio) and Timothy W.; mother Lela; siblings Debbie (Ken) Whittle, Wayne Andrews, Sue (Larry) Miller, Kevin (Cindy) Andrews, Brian (Jodi) Andrews, Karen (John) Smith and Randy (Jodi) Andrews; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father Wayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.