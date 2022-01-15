Steven J. Ursic

Age 58, of Byron, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Steven Joseph Ursic was born Nov. 13, 1963, in Southfield, the son of John and Reta (Donnelly) Ursic.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dirt bikes and being outdoors. He was owner of his own roofing company for the past 36 years. Steven is survived by his son Steven H. Ursic and sister Kathy.
He was preceded in death by his siblings John, Frank and Patricia, and both of his parents.
Memorial contributions in Steven’s name are suggested to the family at this time.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
