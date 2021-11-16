Robert Lee Smith

Age 66, of Henderson, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at noon Saturday, Nov. 20, with the Rev. Ron Witbeck officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and 10 a.m. until the service Saturday, Nov. 20, at the funeral home.
Robert was born May 17, 1955, in Owosso, the son of Harold (Betty) Smith and Marilyn (Ed) Sisco.
He graduated from Chesaning High School and then went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army.
Robert was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and playing horseshoes. Most of all, Robert loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He married his soulmate, Janet Smith (Felker), at United Methodist Church in Chesaning May 21, 1977. She predeceased him Nov. 16, 2011.
Robert worked at Woodard, Oakley Hardwood and Hehr Glass for many years.
Robert is survived by his daughters Janaya (Jay) Swarthout and Naomi (Blair) Howard; girlfriend Jeanette Potter; grandchildren Haley Ash, Kaven Ash, Caleigh Howard, Mitchell Howard and Tori Swarthout; siblings Bonnie (Al) Sprague, Butch (Judy) Smith, Cliff (Pat) Smith, Darlene Smith and Karen Thiel; along with several loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Janet Smith, parents Marilyn (Ed) Sisco and Harold (Betty) Smith, and brother Jim Smith.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.