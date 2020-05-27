Age 91, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at a future date at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Robert was born June 12, 1928, in Owosso; the son of Walter and Neva (Hoag) Patterson.
He graduated from Owosso High School and served as Sergeant first class in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean conflict. Robert was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Robert married Patricia Ann Hemgesberg at St. Michael Catholic Church on June 4, 1955; they were married for almost 65 years.
He worked at Universal Electric as a research and development engineer before and after his service in the Army, retiring in 1990.
Robert is survived by his daughters Pam (Dan) Butcher and Lisa (Pete) Eveleth; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Marlene (Dave) Edgar, brothers-in-law Laverne (Jeanette) Hemgesberg, Mike (Jane) Hemgesberg, Bill (Ruth) Hemgesberg, Dan Hemgesberg and Jim (Paula) Hemgesberg; and sisters-in-law Sally Gross, Arlene Hemgesberg and Phyl Patterson; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, wife Patricia, brother James Patterson and sister Betty VanAmburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Legion Owosso Post 57.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
