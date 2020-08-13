Rex Eugene Ballantine Sr.

Age 91, of Elsie, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his home of nearly 70 years.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, in Elsie, with the Rev. Mona Kindel officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, in Elsie. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, with family present from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Rex was born to Norval and Hazel (Williams) Ballantine in Elsie, on Sept. 2, 1928. He graduated from Elsie High School with the class 1946. On June 23, 1951, Rex married Dorothy Lola Taege at the First United Methodist of St. Johns.
Rex was involved in 4-H for the majority of his life as a member and a leader, teaching leather craft and dairy showmanship. It was in 4-H that he met the love of his life, Dorothy, as a teenager. They were blessed with 64 years of marriage prior to her passing away Aug. 28, 2015. Rex loved his wife Dorothy more than words can say and never was the same after her death.
Rex was a lifelong dairy farmer. He began farming with a team of horses and kept horses until he was in his 70s. In high school he began driving school bus. Rex spent many years working for Norval Thornton Construction. He also worked for the Elsie Post Office as a rural mail carrier.
Rex is survived by his daughter Debra Wright and Darren Askevich; grandson Nathan (Alexia) Ballatine; granddaughter Rachel (Drew) Barker; daughters-in-law Lori Oosterhouse and Barb Ballantine; and great-grandchildren Lake, Milo, Forest and Maia.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy, and son Rex Ballantine Jr.
Rex loved to give flowers to Dorothy so, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that in Rex’s memory you would give flowers to someone you love. Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
