Age 51, of Ovid, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes Elsie, MI, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022, with family present from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and also on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Christine was born in Owosso on Aug. 2, 1971, the daughter of Charles Alan and Maryann (Hildebrant) Wittenberg. She graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School with the class of 1989. Christine married William “Bill” Helms on Dec. 10, 1994, in Lansing.
Christine loved her family, spending time with her grandchildren: Hudson, Oakley and Gracyn and her dogs: Lexi and Axle. She was very supportive of her children and nephews at their school sporting events. Christine loved shopping for herself and others, getting her nails done, and always documenting with a selfie. She enjoyed camping with family and friends at Sleepy Hollow State Park, spending time in Grand Marais and trips to Las Vegas. Christine was employed with the state of Michigan as a tax collector for the past five years.
She is survived by her husband Bill Helms of Ovid; son Jake and Beth Helms of Grand Rapids; daughter Kylie and Aaron Hatter of Lansing; three grandchildren: Hudson, Oakley, and Gracyn; brothers Curtis and Kelly Wittenberg of Lake Linden; Craig and Annie Wittenberg of Ovid; mother-in-law Edie Helms of Holt; brothers & sisters-in-law Trisha and Jason Townsend of Holt; and Jim and Lisa Helms of Lansing. She is also survived by nephews Cole and Clay Wittenberg and Elijah Helms, many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and brother-in-law Chad Helms.
Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX, 75380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.