Age 87, of Lennon, died peacefully on Aug. 17, 2019, after a two-year battle with bone marrow cancer. A service celebrating her life will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at ZCBJ Hall, 1775 Owosso Avenue in Owosso. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Betty W. Shaw Charitable Foundation.
Betty was born in Memphis, Tennessee to Henry and Sue Wilcox. She held Degrees from Rhodes College in Memphis and University of Michigan. She spent twenty-five years with the Flint Community Schools as mathematics teacher at Southwestern High School and in Flint Schools Mathematics Administration; she coordinated student teachers for University of Michigan-Flint; and was a member of the author team for ImaST, a Middle School Math/Science/Tech Curriculum.
Awards were many: Betty was named to Who’s Who among American Educators; Educator of the Year both by Phi Delta Kappa and the Flint Area Mathematics and Science Teachers; cited for contributions to the field of education by Colonel Sanders Corporation and the Genesee Association of Retired School Personnel; served as president of: Flint Zonta I, Phi Delta Kappa, Genesee Association of Retired School Personnel, Flint Area Mathematics and Science Teachers, and Michigan Association of Computer Users in Learning, and Secretary of the National Council of Supervisors of Mathematics. She also served locally as Chair of the Inter-Service Club Council.
After school retirement she served on boards of Michigan Association for Retired School Personnel and as the state Treasurer of the same, Whaley Children’s Center, Genesee County Free Medical Clinic, Flint Resource Center, and First Presbyterian Church Trustees and Elders.
In 1993 Betty and Bob joined the AARP-IRS Tax Program as a tax preparers; Betty rose to the position of Shiawassee County coordinator and then on to State Coordinator (six years), then State Training Specialist (six years), and also served as Local trainer for Genesee and Shiawassee counties, spending the last 10 years as a member of the National Tax Training Committee. She also ran the AARP Tax program in the Swartz Creek Center for 20 of those years.
In 2006 she received the State Distinguished Service Award from Michigan Association for Retired School Personnel (MARSP). In 2001 she was named Fraternalist of the Year by Western
Fraternal Life Association and by Michigan Fraternal Congress. In 2011 she received the National Andrus Award from AARP for community service.
She leaves behind husband Robert Shaw; children USAF Colonel Peter VandenBosch (retired)and spouse USAF Colonel Marilyn Howe (retired) of Portland, Oregon; USNR Captain Martin (retired) and Jami VandenBosch of Mason; Linda VandenBosch Johnson and Robert Farr of Boulder, Colorado; stepchildren Phillip Shaw of St. Louis, Missouri; USCGR Petty Officer First Class Vera Shaw (retired) and USA Sergeant First Class DeWayne Daniels (retired) of Lansing, KS; Sara Shaw (Ted) Konieczny of Warren, MI; Wendy Shaw Craig (John Ceranski); Joseph (Michelle) Shaw of Flint; Howard Shaw of California; and Susan Shaw of Florida.
Grandchildren are Jaymes (Ashley) VandenBosch and Heather (Nate) Heinze, all of the Greater Lansing Area; Zachary Johnson and Kira Johnson, both of Colorado; Gavin Craig (Sharon) of Houston, Texas; USMC Staff Sergeant Louis (Josephine) Craig of Texas; Briana Craig (Dan) Shanafelt of Davison; Chayla Cheeks of Georgia, Kenan Daniels of Georgia; and Theo (Candice) Daniels of Kansas; Abby and Jacob Konieczny of Warren; Joe and Jazmyn Shaw of Mt. Morris, and a multitude of great grandchildren.
She leaves one brother Leslie (Carrie) Wilcox of Germantown, Tennessee; brothers in-law and sisters-in-law Nicholas (Josephine) Shaw of Indiana; Peter (Ellen) Shaw of Arizona; Jerome Shaw of Arizona; Larry Williams of North Carolina; Thomas (Susan) Shaw of Lapeer; Mary Shaw (Robert) Leightley of Waterford; niece Jana Wilcox Meyer and her children; and many step-nieces and nephews.
She also left behind a myriad of bridge players, as she played every chance she had from 1967 up to two weeks ago. Betty loved volunteering, never said no to an opportunity and lived life to the fullest. She will be dearly missed. Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.