Norma Jean (Nohel) Harper

Age 69, passed away on April 5, 2020.
Due to COVID restrictions, arrangements had to be postponed.
A memorial visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. July 24, 2021, at the Gracepointe Wesleyan Church, 1687 N. M-52, Owosso, MI.
Please join the family at this informal gathering to share memories of Norma. A light meal of some of Norma’s favorites will be provided.
