Joan Mary Houser

Surrounded by her family at Memorial Healthcare, Joan transitioned to her heavenly home after a courageous fight.
Joan was a dedicated wife and matriarch to her loving family and an active member of St. Paul Catholic church for over sixty years.
She was born in Dayton, Ohio, Nov. 18, 1928 to William and Emma (Sell) Pickett. Joan spent a number of years attending school in Chicago where she lived with her parents. The Picketts eventually settled in Coldwater, Mich., where Joan attended Coldwater High School.
She transferred to Nazareth Academy in Kalamazoo, Michigan for her senior year, and then attended Elkhart Business College to work on her business clerical certificate. Upon completion she moved back to Coldwater to take a position in the business offices at Coldwater State Hospital.
In Coldwater, she met her future husband Craig T. Houser. They were married Aug. 26, 1950.
Soon after in, Oct. of that year, Craig was called to duty to serve in Korea.
After Craig’s tour was completed, the Housers moved to Emmitsburg, Maryland, where Craig Enrolled in Mount Saint Mary’s College.
After Craig completed his bachelor’s degree in 1954, the couple concentrated on growing their family.
Eventually they settled in Owosso, where as Joan helped Craig build his sales career.
Before Craig passed in September 2010, Joan and Craig celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends.
Joan is survived by her children, Timothy Houser, Theresa (Michael) Woodbeck, Thomas (Carrie) Houser, Tamara (Michael) Zombo, Todd Houser, Tarner (Candy) Houser; grandchildren Emily (Charles) Yeo, Isaac (Angela) Woodbeck, Eli (Alison) Woodbeck, Asa (Ashley) Woodbeck, Rachel Houser, Alison Houser, Michael Houser, Claire Houser, Briana Houser, Kara Houser, Nicholas Houser; 12 great grandchildren; and several great nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 7.
Anyone wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at www.nelson-house.com.
