Eva Louise Maylum

Age 83, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
A funeral will take place at 1 p.m. today, Aug. 27, at Byron First United Methodist Church, 101 S. Ann St. in Byron. Robert Whitehead will officiate.
The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. today until the time of service. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.
To sign the online guestbook, visit hyattewald.com.
Hyatt-Ewald Funeral Home, Bay City, (810) 266-4611.
