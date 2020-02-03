Age 81, of Vernon, passed away at her home Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Per her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.
Clara Janice Hawk was born Jan. 5, 1939, in Advance, Missouri, a daughter of Robert and Naomi (Owens) Hawk.
Clara married twice. Her first husband, Jerry Pettit, who preceded her in death in 1994, and her second husband, Richard Doll, preceded her in 2012.
Clara enjoyed animals, gardening, crafting and painting. Prior to her retirement in 1994, she was employed by Chase Bank for 30 years.
Clara is survived by her children Tammy (Steve) Brunner, Jerry (Helen) Pettit, Rick (Laura) Pettit, Owen Pettit and Clifford Pettit; stepchildren Amy Bates and Mickey Doll; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and sister Pat (John) Uebelein.
She was preceded in death by both of her husbands, brothers David and Mike Hawk, and her parents.
Memorial contributions in Clara’s name are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.