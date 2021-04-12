Marcella Jean Criner

Age 96, passed away peacefully April 6, 2021, while on hospice at Pleasant View in Caledonia Township.
Cremation has taken place. Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases the family has opted to have Marcella join her late husband, George at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly in a private memorial service at a later date.
Marcella was born March 27, 1925, the daughter of Lloyd Lavern and Evah Lavern (Morey) Lotridge in Calhoun County’s Lee Township. The family lived in Owosso, with Marcella attending Owosso Public Schools.
On Jan. 1, 1946, Marcella married her true love, George Raymond Criner. They lived in Owosso while raising their four children. She later attended Central Michigan University, with post-grad work at Michigan State University — whereupon she received a bachelor of arts degree in teaching. She taught English, rhetoric and American literature for 20 years at Owosso High School.
Marcella had a passion for genealogy, politics, traveling and history. She was an avid reader, acquiring more than 300 books in her collection. Marcella also had many joys in her life, such as family and friends dropping by for a visit, working on quilting projects with her daughter Pam, holiday dinners at her son Kevin’s and daughter-in-law Sally’s home, along with keeping her cookie jar well-stocked for everyone to enjoy.
Marcella leaves behind her daughters Pamela Sue Allen of DeWitt and Patricia Ann Faber; sons Mark Raymond Criner, now known as Christopher David Arron, and Kevin George (Sally) Criner; sister Connie (Chris) Piascik of Holly; brother Mathew (Juliann) Lotridge of Flint; sister-in-law Mary Lotridge of Burton; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved cat Buddy.
She was predeceased by her husband George, of 68 years; brothers Ivan and James Lotridge; and an infant sister.
In lieu of flowers Marcella’s wish was memorial contributions to the Shiawassee Humane Society.
