Rheta I. Anderson

Age 90, of Fenton, formerly of Corunna, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Fenton Healthcare Center.
She was born in Elberta, Michigan on June 25, 1932, the daughter of Einar and Mary (Puckett) Soderquist. Rheta married Kenneth Arthur Anderson on Jan. 17, 1954, at the Elberta United Methodist Church. They were married for 67 years before his passing on Nov. 14, 2021. She was a homemaker and later the secretary for the Kittle Insurance Agency. Rheta was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Owosso for over 50 years and sang in the choir.
She enjoyed playing cards and dancing with her husband, but the thrill of having grandchildren could not be measured.
Rheta is survived by her sons, Scott Kenneth Anderson of Fenton and Steven (Tamra) Anderson of Corunna, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and an infant sister, Alberta.
A memorial service honoring Rheta will be held Saturday, May 6, at Wrought Iron Grill, 317 Elm St., Owosso. Visitation starting at 2 p.m. with the service beginning at 3 p.m. and dinner to follow.
Arrangements by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel.
