Age 76, of Durand, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel with the Rev. Amos Arender officiating.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday one hour prior to the service.
Betty was born on Aug. 6, 1942, in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Ray and Irene (Harris) Callison. She enjoyed bowling over the years in league at Capitol Bowl in Owosso where she was team captain and also enjoyed playing Bingo. She was a good mother and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Betty is survived by two daughters: Valerie (Kevin) Conrad of Perry, Tammy (Randy Klomp) Sulkowski of Swartz Creek; four sons: Larry (Mary) Morris of Durand, Gary (Debbie) Morris of Perry, Jerry (Robin) Morris of Lansing, Oliver (Becky) Morris of Dimondale; daughter-in-law, Mary Morris of East Lansing; many grand children and great grandchildren; brother, Johnny; sisters: Clara, Ethel, Janet, Helen and Flossie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom in 2015; son, Jeffrey Morris and grandson Adam Arender.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Betty’s family for future designation. Online condolences may be shared with her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
