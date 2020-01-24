Age 90, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her children.
Vera was born on July 7, 1929 in Ovid, to Harold Raymond and Beatrice (Decker) Wilkinson. She resided in and around the Owosso area her entire life.
Vera married her childhood sweetheart, Russell Martin, and together they raised six beautiful children and spent 59 wonderful years together.
Vera loved gardening and tending to her many flower beds at their home in the country, she was also an avid reader and made her family her first priority. Vera had many talents throughout her life, but baking was her No. 1 talent. Vera received a scholarship to Baker College; she graduated with honors with an associate’s degree in interior design.
Vera is survived by her children Victoria (Rick) Morse of Standish, Larry Martin of Owosso and Thomas Martin of Owosso; 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; her special friend, Amy Little; and her special “sister” Elizabeth Hinkley.
Vera was predeceased by her husband Russell, son Gary Martin, and daughters Linda Wessell and Deborah Middleton.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel. The Rev. Ray Strawser will celebrate, with burial to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. The Martin family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. today, Jan. 24, at the funeral home.
Because of Vera’s love for animals, memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
