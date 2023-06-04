Devoted wife, compassionate mother, loving friend, Jackie Tomlinson went to be with Jesus at age 71, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
A celebration of life service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, June 5, at The HUB Owosso First Church of God with the Revs. April Crump and Cal Emerson co-officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service Monday at the church. Casual attire is suggested.
Jackie was born Feb. 18, 1952, in Hastings, the daughter of Oscar and Evelyn Fisher. She graduated from Hastings High School, class of 1970. Jackie was an active member of the First Church of God. She loved attending church and serving in any capacity. As a devoted servant, Jackie volunteered in many capacities, most notably at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County and the Pregnancy Resource Center. She married Dennis Tomlinson in Owosso on July 24, 1971. She was quick to tell everyone he was the love of her life and took pride of the longevity of their marriage. Jackie was a daycare provider for 40 years. Over this time, she cared for over 120 children, each one welcomed and loved as family. She loved taking care of her family and friends, and cooking meals, made with love. She also dearly loved her dogs, Bella and Emma.
Jackie is survived by her husband; children Lisa Novak, Rachael (Jason) Wineland and Kevin (Brenda) Tomlinson; grandchildren Jake Novak, Victoria (Jacob) Larry, Brandon (Clarissa) Novak, Kylie Novak, Marissa Jackson and Makenna and Kaden Tomlinson; three great-grandchildren; and many friends.
Jackie fostered many youths and was mom to many, most notably, Chris Jackson, Micheal Jackson and Mercy Temple.
She was predeceased by her parents and son-in-law Scott Novak.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Church of God and The Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
