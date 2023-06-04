Jackie Tomlinson

Devoted wife, compassionate mother, loving friend, Jackie Tomlinson went to be with Jesus at age 71, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.

A celebration of life service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, June 5, at The HUB Owosso First Church of God with the Revs. April Crump and Cal Emerson co-officiating.

