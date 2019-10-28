Age 73, of Bancroft, passed away Saturday morning, at the Durand Senior Care Facility.
He was born in Owosso Jan. 21, 1946, the son of Edward and Ila (Malkin) Luft. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1964.
Allen worked for Fisher Body in Flint for 30 years and enjoyed his Harley-Davidson, fly fishing, turkey hunting, woodworking and bow hunting.
He is survived by his son Todd (Sabrina) Luft of Charlevoix; daughter Michelle Gauthier of Lincoln; stepdaughters Amber (Albert) Bias of Durand and Amanda (Mike) Ruch of Davison; girlfriend Colleen Pounds; Brian Guyer (the other son); four grandchildren; brother Lyle (Doreen) Luft of Owosso; and sisters Ruth Matousek of Owosso and Jeannie Vanderlip of Owosso.
He was predeceased by his sister Betty Churchill; Mary Shepard, mother of Todd and Michelle; and Elizabeth Luft, mother of Amber and Amanda.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Bancroft Chapel.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Humane Society or Hospice House of Shiawassee County. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
