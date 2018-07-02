Age 77, of Owosso, went home to be with the Lord at her residence after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Homes, Owosso Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Parthemer officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends today, July 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service Tuesday.
She was lovingly supported by her children, family and friends. She was greatly taken care of by her daughter, Stacy Lawrence. She was proud to be part of six living generations. She was a two-time president and life member of the Eagles Aerie of Owosso for the past 45 years.
She is survived by her mother Ruth Cummings, three sisters, six children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father Claude Cummings, husband Arnold Kirby, husband Keith Lawrence, grandson Greg Mead and brother Richard Cummings.
