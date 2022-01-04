Age 78, of Durand, went home to her Lord and Savior Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Judie was born, July 1, 1943, to Meredith and Ella McCormick. She was united in marriage to Robert James Spangler April 9, 1966, in Shaftsburg. They were married 51 years. They had two children: Bobbie Jo (Jeff) Gipson and Ronald Spangler. Judie has four grandchildren — Justin (Nina) Spangler, Tanja (Evan) Myers, Cameron (Lisa) Nabors, and Shawn Smith — and four great-grandchildren — Callie Jo, Caylee Jo, Chloe Jo and Karissa.
Judie was an avid reader, loved board games and doing puzzles.
Judie was preceded in death by her husband Robert June 4, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her sister and parents.
Memorial contributions in Judie’s memory would be appreciated to The Alzheimer’s Association or the National MS Society.
Online tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
